Rio Tinto Resuming Iron Ore Operations In Pilbara After Cyclone - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) announced Monday that they are progressively resuming iron ore operations in the Pilbara, Western Australia following the passing of Tropical Cyclone Damien.

The cyclone caused infrastructure damage across its entire Pilbara network, including impact to access roads, electrical and communications infrastructure and accommodation. All mine sites experienced some disruption and will take time to return to normal operations.

As a result, Rio Tinto's Pilbara shipments in 2020 are now expected to be between 324 million and 334 million tonnes (100 percent basis), down from the previous guidance range of 330 million to 343 million tonnes. Rio Tinto is working with its customers to minimize any disruption in supply.

Rio Tinto said safety remains its top priority as it ramps up operations, and undertake the necessary remediation work, following the passing of the cyclone.

