Rio Tinto resumes operations at Richards Bay project in South Africa

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.L, RIO.AX said on Tuesday it has restarted operations at its Richards Bay Minerals project in South Africa after a furnace in July was shut down as the supply of raw materials was affected.

The company declared a force majeure on customer contracts at the project in June, citing "an escalation in the security situation at the operations".

The force majeure remains in place, Rio Tinto said on Tuesday, adding that operations would be ramping up as soon as possible, while the impact from the suspension was yet to be evaluated.

The development follows a stabilisation of the security situation around the mine, the company said.

The Richards Bay mineral sands project comprises mining, refining and smelting of heavy minerals or ore deposits.

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

