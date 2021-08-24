Rio Tinto resumes operations at Richards Bay project in S.Africa

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.L, RIO.AX restarted operations at its Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa on Tuesday after shutting a furnace in July due to civil unrest.

However, the force majeure declared on customer contracts remains in place, the miner said.

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru)

