Rio Tinto Reports Significant Global Tax Contributions

May 23, 2024 — 11:17 am EDT

Rio Tinto (GB:RIO) has released an update.

Rio Tinto PLC has disclosed its annual financial contributions to various governments, revealing a substantial payment of $8.5 billion in taxes and royalties, and an additional $1.8 billion in employee taxes for the year 2023. Their Taxes and Royalties Paid Report, which offers detailed insights into the company’s tax strategy and commitment to transparency, is now publicly available. This report aligns with the UK’s regulatory requirements and also provides extensive information about the payments made to governments in the countries where Rio Tinto operates.

