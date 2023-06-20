Rio Tinto reopens iron ore rail line in Western Australia

MELBOURNE, June 21 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX said on Wednesday that it had reopened a rail line near Dampier at its Western Australian iron ore operations after a train derailed at the weekend.

The line will remain subject to speed restrictions while a clean up of the site is underway and an investigation into the cause of the derailment is ongoing, a Rio Tinto spokesman said via email.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

