Rio Tinto reopens iron ore rail line in Western Australia

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

June 20, 2023 — 09:53 pm EDT

Written by Melanie Burton for Reuters ->

MELBOURNE, June 21 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX said on Wednesday that it had reopened a rail line near Dampier at its Western Australian iron ore operations after a train derailed at the weekend.

The line will remain subject to speed restrictions while a clean up of the site is underway and an investigation into the cause of the derailment is ongoing, a Rio Tinto spokesman said via email.

