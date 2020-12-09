Rio Tinto Reiterates Apology To Traditional Owners Of Juukan Gorge Rockshelters

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) acknowledged the release of the Joint Standing Committee on Northern Australia's interim report following its inquiry into the destruction of rockshelters at Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company reiterated its apology to the Traditional Owners, the PKKP.

"The destruction of the Juukan rock shelters was wrong; it should not have happened and it does not reflect the values that Rio TInto aspires to," the company stated.

Rio Tinto noted that the company has introduced changes to ensure heritage sites of exceptional significance, like the Juukan Gorge rockshelters, are protected and preserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.