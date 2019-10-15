Commodities

Rio Tinto quarterly iron ore shipments rise 5% on China demand

Contributors
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday its third-quarter iron ore shipments rose 5%, helped by higher demand from Chinese steelmakers.

Adds details, outlook

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto RIO.AXRIO.L said on Wednesday its third-quarter iron ore shipments rose 5%, helped by higher demand from Chinese steelmakers.

The global miner shipped 86.1 million tonnes of iron ore in the July-September quarter, compared with 81.9 million tonnes a year earlier.

Rio maintained its iron ore shipment forecast for the year of between 320 million and 330 million tonnes. Iron ore typically accounts for more than 60% of Rio's earnings.

Global iron ore production has largely stabilized in recent months after a fatal dam collapse in Brazil squeezed supplies. Prices have also come off their highs touched earlier this year following the incident.

Rio cut its bauxite and alumina production forecast for the year, citing poor weather and facility maintenance.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-6625; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular