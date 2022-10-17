Rio Tinto quarterly iron ore shipments drop slightly

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX, RIO.L on Tuesday reported a 1% drop in third-quarter iron ore shipments as recession risks weigh down global demand including in top metals consumer China, where a realty slowdown and COVID curbs have also hit consumption.

The world's biggest iron ore producer shipped 82.9 million tonnes (Mt) of the steel-making commodity in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 83.4 Mt a year earlier.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

