Rio Tinto quarterly iron ore shipment drops 4.6%

Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Rio Tinto on Friday posted a 4.6% drop in third-quarter iron ore shipment due to planned maintenance at its key Pilbara assets in Western Australia.

The world's largest iron ore miner shipped 82.1 million tonnes of the commodity in the quarter ended September, down from 86.1 million tonnes a year earlier. It, however, beat a UBS estimate of 81.9 million tonnes.

