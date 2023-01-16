Rio Tinto Q4 Pilbara Iron Ore Shipments Up 4%

(RTTNews) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) reported that its fourth quarter Pilbara iron ore shipments were 87.3 million tonnes (100% basis), 4% higher than the fourth quarter of 2021.

Pilbara iron ore production was 89.5 million tonnes (100% basis) in the fourth quarter, 6% higher than the corresponding period of 2021.

The company still expects full year 2023 iron ore shipments to be in a range of 320 million tonne to 335 million tonne.

Rio Tinto said that Pilbara operations produced 324.1 million tonnes (100% basis) in 2022, 1% higher than 2021. ?Shipments were 321.6 million tonnes (100% basis), in line with 2021.

Bauxite production was 54.6 million tonnes in 2022, 1% higher than 2021, despite equipment reliability issues at Weipa and Gove in Australia.

Aluminium production was 3.0 million tonnes in 2022, down 4% from 2021 due to reduced output at our Kitimat smelter in British Columbia, Canada and Boyne smelter in Queensland, Australia.

