Rio Tinto Q4 iron ore output rises 2.4%

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX on Tuesday reported a 2.4% rise in fourth-quarter iron ore shipments, driven by strong demand from China, the world's top steel producer.

The global miner shipped 88.9 million tonnes (Mt) of iron ore in the three months to December, compared with 86.8 Mt a year earlier and slightly above UBS' forecast of 88.6 Mt.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.