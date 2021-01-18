RIO

Rio Tinto Q4 iron ore output rises 2.4%

Contributors
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK T. FALLON

Rio Tinto on Tuesday reported a 2.4% rise in fourth-quarter iron ore shipments, driven by strong demand from China, the world's top steel producer.

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX on Tuesday reported a 2.4% rise in fourth-quarter iron ore shipments, driven by strong demand from China, the world's top steel producer.

The global miner shipped 88.9 million tonnes (Mt) of iron ore in the three months to December, compared with 86.8 Mt a year earlier and slightly above UBS' forecast of 88.6 Mt.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters