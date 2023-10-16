Rio Tinto Q3 Pilbara Iron Ore Shipments Up 1%

(RTTNews) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) reported that its third quarter Pilbara iron ore shipments were 83.9 million tonnes (100% basis), 1% higher than the corresponding period of 2022.

Pilbara operations produced 83.5 million tonnes of iron ore (100% basis) in the third quarter, 1% lower than the corresponding period of 2022.

The company continues to expect full year iron ore shipments in the upper half of the original 320 million tonnes to 335 million tonnes range.

The company reported bauxite production of 13.9 million tonnes, which was 2% higher than the third quarter of 2022 as it achieved the initial benefits of stabilising our operations, particularly at Weipa where equipment reliability and performance improved.

Aluminium production of 0.8 million tonnes was 9% higher than the third quarter of 2022 as it returned to full capacity at its Kitimat smelter and completed cell recovery efforts at our Boyne smelter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.