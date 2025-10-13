Markets
RIO

Rio Tinto Q3 Pilbara Iron Ore Shipments Down; Upgrades FY Bauxite Production Guidance

October 13, 2025 — 09:27 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) reported that its Pilbara iron ore shipments (100% basis) for the third quarter of 2025 was 84.35 million tons, down from 84.55 million tons in the prior year. But, quarterly Pilbara iron ore production (100% basis) was 84.10 million tons, up from 84.07 million tons in the previous year.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Simon Trott said, "We are on track to meet production guidance for 2025, with an upwards revision to bauxite this quarter, and are well positioned to deliver compelling mid-term production growth."

The company continues to expect Pilbara iron ore shipments in 2025 to be at the lower end of the guidance range of 323 million tonnes -338 million tonnes, following a 13 Mt impact from cyclones in the first quarter.

Full-year bauxite production guidance has been upgraded, driven by operational excellence across the bauxite business—particularly at Amrun. The guidance range for bauxite production has increased from 57 million tonnes -59 million tonnes to 59 million tonnes -61 million tonnes, reflecting consistently higher utilisation rates, especially at Weipa, where Amrun continues to exceed nameplate capacity.

Copper production remains on track to reach the higher end of full-year guidance, supported by a strong ramp-up at Oyu Tolgoi.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RIO
RTNTF
RTPPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.