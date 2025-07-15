Rio Tinto Q2 Pilbara Iron Ore Shipments Down 1%; Reaffirms FY25 Pilbara Iron Ore Shipments Outlook

(RTTNews) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) reported that its Pilbara iron ore shipments (100% basis) for the second quarter of 2025 was 79.9 million tons, down 1% from the prior year. But quarterly Pilbara iron ore production (100% basis) was 83.7 million tons, up 5% from the previous year.

Bauxite production for the second quarter was 15.6 million tons, up 6% from the same quarter last year. Aluminium production was 0.84 million tons, up 2% from the previous year.

The company continue to expect Pilbara iron ore shipments for 2025 to be at the lower end of guidance range of 323 million tonnes - 338 million tonnes due to the losses sustained from the four cyclones in the first quarter.

Annual Bauxite production is expected to be at the higher end of the prior guidance range. Annual Copper production is expected to be at the higher end of guidance due to continued successful ramp up of Oyu Tolgoi underground mine and good performance at Escondida.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.