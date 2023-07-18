News & Insights

Rio Tinto Q2 Pilbara iron Ore Shipments Down 1%

July 18, 2023 — 08:57 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) reported that its second quarter Pilbara iron ore shipments were 79.1 million tonnes (100% basis), 1% lower than the corresponding period of 2022, reflecting the impact of planned major maintenance at the Dampier port and a train derailment.

Pilbara operations produced 81.3 million tonnes (100% basis) in the second quarter, 3% higher than the second quarter of 2022 as Gudai-Darri achieved sustained nameplate capacity during the period. ? Full year iron ore shipments are now expected to be in the upper half of the original 320 million to 335 million tonne range.

The company said that Bauxite production of 13.5 million tonnes was 5% lower than the second quarter of 2022 as Weipa operations were impacted by the higher-than-average first quarter rainfall, which continued to reduce pit access and led to longer haul distances. Production was further affected by equipment downtime at both Weipa and Gove.

Full year Bauxite production is expected to be at the lower end of its 54 million to 57 million tonne range.

Aluminium production of 0.8 million tonnes was 11% higher than the second quarter of 2022 as the company benefited from the continued ramp-up of the Kitimat smelter. Recovery at the Boyne and Kitimat smelters is progressing to plan with full ramp-up expected to be completed later in the year. All other smelters continued to demonstrate stable performance during the quarter, the company said.

