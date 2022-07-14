Markets
Rio Tinto Q2 Pilbara Iron Ore Production Up 4%

(RTTNews) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) said that its Pilbara iron ore production for the second quarter rose 4 percent to 78.6 million tonnes, while Pilbara iron ore shipments grew by 5 percent to 79.9 million tonnes.

While significantly higher than average rainfall in May impacted mine production, continued focus on mine pit health and commissioning of Gudai-Darri supported a stronger second quarter, the company said in a statement.

Full year iron ore shipments guidance remains unchanged at 320 million tonnes to 335 million tonnes.

Bauxite production for the second quarter was 14.1 million tonnes up 3% from the prior year due to strong operational performance at Weipa as a result of improved plant reliability at Amrun.

Quarterly aluminium production of 0.7 million tonnes was 10% lower than the second quarter of 2021 due to reduced capacity at our Kitimat smelter in British Columbia following the strike which commenced in July 2021.

Annual aluminium production guidance has been lowered to 3.0 million tonnes to 3.1 million tonnes from the prior outlook of 3.1 million tonnes to 3.2 million tonnes.

