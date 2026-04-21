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Rio Tinto Q1 Copper Production Up 9%; 2026 Production Guidance Unchanged

April 21, 2026 — 12:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RIO, RIO.L) reported 9% year-over-year copper equivalent production growth across its portfolio for the first quarter. Global iron ore sales were up 2% from last year. The company reported second highest first quarter Pilbara production since 2018, up 13% from prior year. Rio Tinto said its 2026 production/sales guidance is unchanged. Also, 2026 unit cost guidance is unchanged.

With regard to Middle East conflict, the company noted that, to date, on the supply-side, the direct impacts on operations have been limited, while its commodity prices have responded favourably.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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