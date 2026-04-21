Rio Tinto Q1 Copper Production Up 9%; 2026 Production Guidance Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RIO, RIO.L) reported 9% year-over-year copper equivalent production growth across its portfolio for the first quarter. Global iron ore sales were up 2% from last year. The company reported second highest first quarter Pilbara production since 2018, up 13% from prior year. Rio Tinto said its 2026 production/sales guidance is unchanged. Also, 2026 unit cost guidance is unchanged.

With regard to Middle East conflict, the company noted that, to date, on the supply-side, the direct impacts on operations have been limited, while its commodity prices have responded favourably.

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