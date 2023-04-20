Markets
RIO

Rio Tinto Q1 Bauxite Production Down 11%, Aluminium Production Up 7%

April 20, 2023 — 02:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto plc (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK), on Thursday, reported Q1 Bauxite production of 12.1 million tonnes was 11% lower than the first quarter of 2022 as the company's Weipa operations were affected by higher-than-average rainfall during the annual wet season.

First-quarter Aluminium production was 0.8 million tonnes, 7% higher than the first quarter of 2022, driven by the continued ramp-up of the Kitimat smelter.

Mined copper production of 145 thousand tonnes on a consolidated basis, was in line with the first quarter of 2022.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said, "We continue to make steady progress with our highest ever first quarter shipments achieved in the Pilbara iron ore business. Through the ongoing deployment of our Safe Production System we expect to see a sustainable lift in operating performance across our global portfolio over time, in line with improvements already achieved..."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.