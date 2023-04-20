Rio Tinto Q1 Bauxite Production Down 11%, Aluminium Production Up 7%

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto plc (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK), on Thursday, reported Q1 Bauxite production of 12.1 million tonnes was 11% lower than the first quarter of 2022 as the company's Weipa operations were affected by higher-than-average rainfall during the annual wet season.

First-quarter Aluminium production was 0.8 million tonnes, 7% higher than the first quarter of 2022, driven by the continued ramp-up of the Kitimat smelter.

Mined copper production of 145 thousand tonnes on a consolidated basis, was in line with the first quarter of 2022.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said, "We continue to make steady progress with our highest ever first quarter shipments achieved in the Pilbara iron ore business. Through the ongoing deployment of our Safe Production System we expect to see a sustainable lift in operating performance across our global portfolio over time, in line with improvements already achieved..."

