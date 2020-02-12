Rio Tinto puts aluminium smelter in Iceland up for review

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX on Wednesday said it would review its ISAL aluminium smelter in Iceland and consider options including closure and curtailment.

The Anglo-Australian miner said it expects the smelter to remain unprofitable in the short to medium term, citing challenging conditions in the aluminium industry and the smelter's "uncompetitive energy costs".

