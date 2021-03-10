Rio Tinto Provides Aluminium-scandium Alloy For 3D Printing

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said it has signed an agreement to provide a first commercial batch of high-performance aluminium-scandium alloy from its North American operations to Amaero.

As per the deal, Rio Tinto will deliver alloy billets made of responsibly produced, low carbon aluminium from its hydro-powered Canadian smelters and high purity scandium oxide from its Rio Tinto Fer et Titane metallurgical complex in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec.

The billets will be processed by Amaero into powder for 3D printing and offered to the market for high temperature applications.

The scandium oxide will be supplied from a new plant Rio Tinto is building in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec.

The companies will also collaborate to develop the supply chain for Amaero's high performance, High Operating Temperature Aluminium Alloy, "Amaero HOT Al", and commercialise this lightweight material for applications in the aerospace, defence and other industries.

