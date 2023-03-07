Rio Tinto Prices $1.75 Bln Of Fixed Rate Debt Securities

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto Plc (RIO.L), an Anglo-Australian metals miner, said on Tuesday that it has priced $650 million, 10-year fixed rate debt securities, and a $1.1 billion, 30-year fixed rate debt securities. The 10-year notes will pay a coupon of 5 percent and will mature March 9, 2033, whereas the 30-year notes will have a coupon of 5.125 percent and will mature March 9, 2053, the company said in a statement.

The bonds will be issued by Rio Tinto Finance (USA) Plc with the guarantee of Rio Tinto Plc and Rio Tinto Limited.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.