Rio Tinto price target raised to 6,100 GBp from 5,600 GBp at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Rio Tinto (RIO) to 6,100 GBp from 5,600 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on RIO:
- Unusually active option classes on open November 8th
- Aldebaran Resources signs option to JV agreement with Nuton Holdings
- Rio Tinto, China’s State Power Investment Corporation announces partnership
- Entree Resources provides update on Rio Tinto, OTLLC discussions
- Skyharbour announces ANT survey prior to upcoming fall drill program
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.