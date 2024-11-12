Rio Tinto price target raised to 6,100 GBp from 5,600 GBp at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Rio Tinto (RIO) to 6,100 GBp from 5,600 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

