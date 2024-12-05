Rio Tinto price target lowered to 6,000 GBp from 6,100 GBp at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Rio Tinto (RIO) to 6,000 GBp from 6,100 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
