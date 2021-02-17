Rio Tinto posts best annual profit in nearly a decade, declares bumper dividend

Adds details on results, background, comment

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX on Wednesday reported its best annual earnings since 2011 and declared a record final dividend as iron ore prices surged on strong demand from top consumer China's aggressive investments in infrastructure.

China's infrastructure focus pushed its imports of the steel making commodity to a record high in 2020 and spurred a more than 50% jump in prices, while miners are now poised to benefit from an expected rebound in the global economy from the rollout of vaccines.

"The COVID-19 pandemic had a disparate impact on iron ore demand in 2020, where solid growth in China's imports more than offset the contractions in all other regions," the company said.

The global miner declared a record final dividend of $3.09 per share, higher than the $2.31 per share in 2019, and also announced a special dividend payout of 93 cents a share.

Underlying earnings for the year ended Dec. 31 rose to $12.45 billion from $10.37 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of $12.02 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Rival BHP BHP.AX on Tuesday reported its best first-half profit in seven years, declared a record interim dividend, and forecast continued strong Chinese demand into 2021.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.