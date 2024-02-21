News & Insights

Commodities
RIO

Rio Tinto posts 11% drop in annual profit

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 21, 2024 — 12:36 am EST

Written by Himanshi Akhand and Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Updates with details on results, dividend

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX, RIO.L reported an 11% drop in full-year underlying earnings on Wednesday, as lower contributions from its aluminium business amid weaker prices countered production gains at the iron ore segment.

Average prices Rio Tinto received for aluminium sold slipped over 2023 from COVID-era peaks, as supply chains normalised and demand from Western markets weakened. This offset a boost from production growth across major commodities.

The world's largest iron ore producer said its underlying earnings came in at $11.8 billion for 2023, compared with $13.28 billion a year earlier. That was largely in line with LSEG estimate of $11.70 billion.

It declared a final dividend of 258.0 cents per share, lower than 225.0 cents per share in fiscal 2022.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand and Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com; Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.