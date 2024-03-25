News & Insights

RIO

Rio Tinto Pledges $10 Mln For Minna Oval Development Project In Tom Price

March 25, 2024 — 09:22 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said it will contribute $10 million to the Shire of Ashburton to help fund the Minna Oval Development Project in Tom Price.

The project includes the development of a clubhouse, undercover sports viewing areas, changerooms and toilets, a commercial kitchen and kiosk, and a new shaded playground. These facilities will be used by local sporting organisations and the adjacent North Tom Price Primary school.

Rio Tinto noted that the $10 million commitment is in addition to the $37.5 million contribution made by the company to support the Inspire Community Partnership Agreement over a 10-year period.

Stocks mentioned

RIO

