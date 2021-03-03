Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $4.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 159.35% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RIO was $91.34, representing a -1.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.85 and a 158.39% increase over the 52 week low of $35.35.

RIO is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and VALE S.A. (VALE). Zacks Investment Research reports RIO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 58.66%, compared to an industry average of 25.2%.

RIO is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and VALE S.A. (VALE). Zacks Investment Research reports RIO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 58.66%, compared to an industry average of 25.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to RIO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RIO as a top-10 holding:

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF (GUNR)

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX)

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA)

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB)

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SLX with an increase of 60.02% over the last 100 days. GUNR has the highest percent weighting of RIO at 3.35%.

