Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -32.9% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RIO was $61.86, representing a -1.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.94 and a 74.99% increase over the 52 week low of $35.35.

RIO is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and VALE S.A. (VALE). Zacks Investment Research reports RIO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.79%, compared to an industry average of 12.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RIO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to RIO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RIO as a top-10 holding:

iShares, Inc. (PICK)

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB)

iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund (EWA)

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX)

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PICK with an increase of 50.06% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RIO at 4.01%.

