Rio Tinto plc - Registered Shares (RTPPF) Price Target Increased by 8.43% to 75.38

The average one-year price target for Rio Tinto plc - Registered Shares (OTC:RTPPF) has been revised to 75.38 / share. This is an increase of 8.43% from the prior estimate of 69.52 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 57.57 to a high of 106.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.44% from the latest reported closing price of 69.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rio Tinto plc - Registered Shares. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTPPF is 0.33%, a decrease of 5.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 37,763K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,965K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,908K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTPPF by 1.45% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,943K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,851K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTPPF by 5.80% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,042K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,015K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTPPF by 3.71% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 1,544K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares, representing an increase of 67.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTPPF by 154.55% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,186K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTPPF by 4.05% over the last quarter.

