Rio Tinto Pays $8.5 Billion In Taxes And Royalties Globally In 2023

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto said it paid US$8.5 billion in taxes and royalties globally in 2023, a decrease from the $10.8 billion paid in 2022, which included $1.5 billion of Australian corporate tax payments related to prior years.

In Australia, which is home to almost half of the company's global business, taxes and royalties totalling US$6.6 billion were paid in 2023, including corporate tax paid of US$4.1 billion.

Rio Tinto also made significant tax and royalty payments in Canada (US$601 million), Chile (US$477 million), Mongolia (US$371 million) and the United States (US$123 million).

In the past ten years, Rio Tinto has paid US$76 billion in taxes and royalties globally, of which more than 78% was paid in Australia.

