News & Insights

Markets
RIO

Rio Tinto Partners With Vargas, Mitsubishi And Others For Low Carbon Aluminium Project In Finland

December 04, 2024 — 01:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said that it has partnered with the Swedish investment company Vargas, Mitsubishi Corporation and other international and local industry partners to study a low carbon aluminium greenfield opportunity in Finland.

Rio Tinto noted that it will provide the Arctial partnership with access to its AP60 technology and assist in what would be the first AP60 deployment in an aluminium smelter outside Quebec, Canada. AP60 is amongst the most efficient aluminium smelting technologies currently available at commercial scale.

Arctial will conduct a feasibility study and environmental impact assessment for a potential greenfield aluminium project in Kokkola, Finland.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.