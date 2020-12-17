RIO

Rio Tinto names sitting CFO Jakob Stausholm as next chief executive

Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Rio Tinto Ltd said on Thursday it would appoint its current chief financial officer, Jakob Stausholm, as its next chief executive, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Peter Cunningham will be appointed as the interim chief financial officer, the miner said in a statement.

