Rio Tinto Names New Group COO, Iron Ore CEO, Australia CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mining and metals company Rio Tinto Plc. (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) Thursday said it created a Chief Operating Officer role, appointing Copper & Diamonds Chief Executive Arnaud Soirat as Group COO.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm also added a permanent Chief Executive of Rio Tinto's Iron Ore business, and a Chief Executive Australia role.

Simon Trott, currently Chief Commercial Officer, will become Iron Ore Chief Executive; and Kellie Parker, now Managing Director Pacific Operations Aluminium, will join the Executive Committee as Chief Executive Australia.

Rio Tinto will retain four product groups - Aluminium, Copper, Iron Ore, and Minerals, which will now also include the Diamonds business.

Aluminium Chief Executive Alf Barrios will become Chief Commercial Officer.

Further, Ivan Vella, currently Interim Iron Ore Chief Executive, will become Aluminium Chief Executive; Energy & Minerals Chief Executive Bold Baatar will become Copper Chief Executive; and Sinead Kaufman, currently Managing Director Operations Copper & Diamonds, will join ExCo as Minerals Chief Executive. With the new executive team, the company aims to increase its focus on operational excellence and project development, strengthen ESG credentials, and rebuilding trust, particularly in Australia.

The product groups will continue to be supported by the Safety, Technical and Projects Group, run by Mark Davies, which includes the recently established Communities & Social Performance function.

The company noted that Vera Kirikova, Chief People Officer, has decided to leave the company. James Martin, currently a partner at Egon Zehnder, will join Rio Tinto as Chief People Officer with effect from April 6.

Peter Toth remains as Group Executive, Strategy and Development, including climate change; Barbara Levi remains as Chief Legal Officer & External Affairs; and Peter Cunningham continues as Interim Chief Financial Officer until the recruitment process for a permanent appointment is finalised.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.