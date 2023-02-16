Rio Tinto, Marubeni agree first sale of high purity aluminium

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Thursday they had agreed to conduct a first sale of a high purity aluminium to a customer in Japan.

The low-carbon-aluminium deal comes as Japan targets zero net carbon emissions by 2050 through solutions such as wind and solar power and carbon capture and storage.

Rio Tinto's high purity aluminium known as RenewAl was produced at a renewable-energy-powered New Zealand aluminium smelter and sold to a Japanese buyer to reduce carbon emissions via the supply chain, Marubeni said.

Rio Tinto and Marubeni said it was done under a new strategic collaboration agreement focusing on delivering Rio Tinto's responsible aluminium products to Japanese companies.

They did not disclose the identity of the buyer or value of the deal.

