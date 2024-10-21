News & Insights

Rio Tinto Limited’s Employee Share Plan Highlights

October 21, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

Rio Tinto Limited (AU:RIO) has released an update.

Rio Tinto Limited has announced the vesting of shares under its Global Employee Share Plan, where key management personnel received matching shares, some of which were sold to cover taxes. Employees, including top executives, have also acquired and been awarded additional shares through the plan, showcasing the company’s commitment to employee investment. These moves might interest investors as they reflect internal confidence in the company’s financial health.

