Rio Tinto to Jointly Invest $733M in West Angelas Sustaining Project

Rio Tinto Group RIO announced that it will jointly invest to develop the West Angelas Sustaining Project as part of its Robe River Joint Venture with Mitsui & Co. MITSY and Nippon Steel. This move showcases solid partnerships within the joint venture and the Yinhawangka and Ngarlawangga Peoples.

Details of Rio Tinto’s West Angelas Sustaining Project

RIO will invest $733 million with Mitsui and Nippon Steel, wherein Rio Tinto's share will be $389 million. The West Angelas Sustaining Project aims to develop iron ore deposits in the West Angelas hub, which has been a key part of Rio Tinto Iron Ore since 2002.



RIO, Mitsui and Nippon Steel have received all the required approvals from the State and Federal Government to develop the project. The project will keep maintaining the West Angelas hub's 35 million tons of annual production capacity, extending mining life. The project will utilize the existing West Angelas processing infrastructure, and construct a new infrastructure and 22 km of haul roads.



Rio Tinto, along with the Yinhawangka and Ngarlawangga Peoples , has curated Social Cultural Heritage Management Plans for the West Angelas Sustaining Project, ensuring the protection of cultural heritage and the environment. The project will create 600 jobs and employ 950 people for equivalent roles at the West Angelas hub.

RIO’s Focus on Mine Investment

The company is set to invest more than $13 billion in new mines, plants and equipment between 2025 and 2027.

In May 2025, the company announced that it would invest $1.2 billion (CAD $1.7 billion) to modernize its 100-year-old Isle-Maligne hydroelectric power plant in Quebec, Canada. This is RIO’s most significant investment in its hydroelectric assets in more than seven decades.



In June 2025, it announced plans to invest $1.6 billion with Hancock Prospecting to develop the Hope Downs 2 iron ore project in Western Australia's Pilbara region, where Rio Tinto's share will be $800 million. RIO's investment in these projects underscores its commitment to Australian iron ore and the long-term sustainability of Pilbara's production.



In August 2025, the company approved an investment of $180 million for the Norman Creek access project, which will enable mining of the Norman Creek region of Amrun. Norman Creek is an integral development for the long-term sustainability of the company’s Weipa operations.

Rio Tinto Stock's Price Performance

In the past year, shares of the company have gained 6.2% compared with the industry’s 17.6% growth.

