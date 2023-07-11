News & Insights

Rio Tinto, Japan's Sumitomo to build hydrogen plant in Queensland

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 11, 2023 — 06:45 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

July 12 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX, RIO.L said on Wednesday it would build a hydrogen plant in Gladstone, Queensland along with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation 8053.T as it seeks to minimise carbon emissions from its alumina refinery in the region.

