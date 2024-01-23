News & Insights

Rio Tinto Issues Statement On Plane Crash Near Fort Smith, Northwest Territories,Canada

January 23, 2024 — 09:34 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto Plc. (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said it has been informed by authorities that a plane on its way to the company's Diavik mine, carrying a number of people, crashed near Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, Canada, resulting in fatalities.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive, Jakob Stausholm said "We are working closely with authorities and will help in any way we can with their efforts to find out exactly what has happened."

