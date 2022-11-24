Rio Tinto Issues Statement On Government's Response To Juukan Gorge Report

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said the company acknowledges the release of the Australian Federal Government's response to the Joint Standing Committee on Northern Australia's report into the destruction of rock shelters in Juukan Gorge on the land of the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people in the Pilbara Region of Western Australia. The company said this includes: supporting the strengthening of cultural heritage legislation at both State and Commonwealth levels; and shifting to a model of co-management to enhance the protection of heritage.

Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm said, "We acknowledge today's announcement and will explore the government's response to the report's recommendations in detail, as we continue to strive to be the best partner we can be, and play an active role in ensuring heritage sites of exceptional significance are protected."

