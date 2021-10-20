Markets

Rio Tinto is king of the net-zero little leagues

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jakob Stausholm is doing his bit for climate change. Rio Tinto’s, chief executive on Wednesday promised https://www.riotinto.com/-/media/Content/Documents/Invest/Presentations/2021/RT-Investor-Seminar-2021-slides.pdf?rev=9a3d61c3a12d46fab52e8c3b9a8c5369 the miner would halve its 31.5 million tonnes of annual carbon emissions by 2030, besting rival BHP’s, reduction target of at least 30%. Stausholm also doubled capital investment in metals key to the energy transition. Given the huge gap between currently planned projects and what’s needed, that’s a good thing.

The trouble is that this is only a small part of Rio’s overall contribution to global warming. Include emissions produced by its customers and the company is responsible for 550 million tonnes of carbon every year. Much of this comes from Chinese steel mills that use Rio’s ore. But rivals like Fortescue Metals want to tackle their whole carbon footprint, and Rio and BHP will have to follow at some point. Luckily for Stausholm, shareholders in big miners don’t seem to be clamouring for a speedier approach. (By George Hay)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Apollo, god of basically everything

DraftKings’ $23 bln UK punt has long odds

Alibaba cloud has silver lining for Chinese chips

Klarna rushes to self-regulate before regulation

Supply-chain crisis may be nearing its peak

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular