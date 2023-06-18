News & Insights

Rio Tinto iron ore train derailed last week in Western Australia

June 18, 2023 — 11:33 pm EDT

Written by Melanie Burton for Reuters ->

MELBOURNE, June 19 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX said a self-driving iron ore train derailed in Western Australia on Saturday and that no one was injured in the incident.

“Rio Tinto confirms a train derailment occurred about 6.30 p.m. on Saturday night, about 20 kilometres from Dampier in the Pilbara. The incident involved a loaded train, with approximately 30 wagons derailed," a spokesperson said in an emailed comment.

