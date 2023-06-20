News & Insights

Markets
RIO

Rio Tinto Invests In Kennecott Operation To Strengthen Copper Supply In US

June 20, 2023 — 10:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto said Tuesday that it will invest in its Kennecott operation near Salt Lake City, Utah, to strengthen its supply of copper in the United States.

The company noted that $498 million of funding has been approved to deliver underground development and infrastructure for an area known as the North Rim Skarn or NRS.

Production from the NRS will commence in 2024 and is expected to ramp up over two years, to deliver around 250 thousand tonnes of additional mined copper over the next 10 years alongside open cut operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.