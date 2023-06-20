Rio Tinto Invests In Kennecott Operation To Strengthen Copper Supply In US

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto said Tuesday that it will invest in its Kennecott operation near Salt Lake City, Utah, to strengthen its supply of copper in the United States.

The company noted that $498 million of funding has been approved to deliver underground development and infrastructure for an area known as the North Rim Skarn or NRS.

Production from the NRS will commence in 2024 and is expected to ramp up over two years, to deliver around 250 thousand tonnes of additional mined copper over the next 10 years alongside open cut operations.

