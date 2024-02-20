Rio Tinto inks renewable power purchase deal with Windlab's wind project

Adds details on power purchase deal from paragraph 2

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX has signed a renewable power purchase agreement with specialist renewable energy firm Windlab to buy the majority of electricity from its planned 1.4 giga-watt wind energy project in Queensland, the miner said on Wednesday.

Rio Tinto will buy 80% of all power generated from the Bungaban wind energy project over 25 years, the world's largest iron ore producer said.

The project is currently in early development, and will be built and operated by Windlab in Queensland, subject to development and grid connection approvals.

The construction of the Bungaban project is targeted to start in late 2025 and is expected to produce electricity by 2029, Rio Tinto said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Maju Samuel)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.