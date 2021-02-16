Markets
Rio Tinto, Hydro Plan To Close Aluchemie Anode Plant Due To Weak Competitive Position

(RTTNews) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) said that the company and Hydro has determined it is not viable to make the ongoing investments needed to continue operating the stand-alone anode production facility in Rotterdam, Netherlands, due to its weak competitive position and challenging market conditions.

As a result, the companies expects to finish production at Aluchemie at the end of 2021.

A consultation process with the relevant European works councils and union representatives will now begin on the planned closure.

