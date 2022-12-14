Rio Tinto has not given up on lithium project in Serbia

MELBOURNE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said on Thursday that the global miner has not given up on its Jadar lithium project in Serbia.

"We haven't got it right yet on Jadar. But we have not given it up," Stausholm said at an investor briefing in Sydney, adding that while he understands the concerns of the government, Jadar was an excellent project.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Tuesday she does not see a chance of reviving Rio's $2.4 billion lithium project for which licences were revoked earlier this year.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon in Sydney; Editing by Leslie Adler)

