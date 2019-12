Rio Tinto halts operations at South African unit as violence rises

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX on Wednesday said it would curtail operations at its South-African unit Richard Bay Minerals (RMB) due to an escalation in violence in surrounding communities.

"There has been an escalation of criminal activity towards RBM employees and one was shot and seriously injured in the last few days," Rio said in a statement.

The company said all mining operations have been halted and the smelters are operating at a reduced level, with a minimum number of employees now on site.

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

