Rio Tinto Group (RTNTF) Price Target Increased by 15.91% to 109.92

The average one-year price target for Rio Tinto Group (OTCPK:RTNTF) has been revised to $109.92 / share. This is an increase of 15.91% from the prior estimate of $94.83 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $91.87 to a high of $137.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.58% from the latest reported closing price of $86.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rio Tinto Group. This is an decrease of 57 owner(s) or 19.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTNTF is 0.22%, an increase of 9.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.12% to 31,020K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,349K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,290K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTNTF by 10.65% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,324K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,264K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTNTF by 12.28% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,545K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,481K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTNTF by 7.85% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,263K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,257K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTNTF by 8.15% over the last quarter.

EFV - iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF holds 1,041K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares , representing an increase of 19.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTNTF by 4.99% over the last quarter.

