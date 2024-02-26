News & Insights

US Markets
RIO

Rio Tinto gets C$18 mln from Canada to decarbonize iron ore processing

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 26, 2024 — 02:33 pm EST

Written by Vallari Srivastava for Reuters ->

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.L said on Monday that the Canadian government had awarded it C$18 million ($13 million) to decarbonize iron ore processing in Labrador West.

The funding from the government's Low-Carbon Economy Fund will enable Rio Tinto's Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) to reduce the amount of heavy fuel oil that is used in the production of iron ore pellets and concentrate.

The government funding represents about 25% of the total cost of the project, with IOC funding the rest of the investment, Rio Tinto said.

Installation of new equipment will begin in the second half of the year and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.

One of the world's largest iron ore producers, Rio expects to reduce about 2.2 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions over the lifetime of the project.

($1 = 1.3518 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Vallari Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Srivastava.Vallari@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.