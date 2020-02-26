Markets
Rio Tinto FY19 Underlying Profit Rises; Revenue Up 7% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto plc (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) reported fiscal 2019 pretax profit of $11.1 billion compared to $18.2 billion, a year ago. Earnings per share in cents was 487.8 compared to 787.6. Underlying EBITDA was $21.20 billion, an increase of 17%, primarily driven by higher iron ore prices. Basic underlying earnings per share in cents was 636.3 compared to 512.3.

Fiscal 2019 sales revenue was $43.17 billion compared to $40.52 billion, previous year. Revenue improved 7% primarily driven by higher iron ore prices.

