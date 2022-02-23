RIO

Rio Tinto full-year profit soars on iron ore prices, declares record dividend

Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK T. FALLON

Rio Tinto reported annual underlying earnings on Wednesday that rose 72%, helped by higher iron ore prices and strong demand from top consumer China, allowing the miner to declare a record dividend payout for the year.

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX reported annual underlying earnings on Wednesday that rose 72%, helped by higher iron ore prices and strong demand from top consumer China, allowing the miner to declare a record dividend payout for the year.

The jump in earnings came despite tight labour market conditions due to pandemic-related restrictions and impact to the ramping up of its Pilbara projects.

The world's biggest iron ore producer posted underlying earnings of $21.38 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with $12.45 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected underlying earnings of $21.63 billion, according to Visible Alpha.

Rio Tinto declared a final special dividend of 62 cents per share and a final dividend of $4.17 per share, higher than the $3.09 per share final dividend a year earlier.

